JUST IN
Sebi moves to safeguard demat accounts through block mechanism
I-T dept allows taxpayers more time to claim credit for taxes paid abroad
UPI charges may partially offset loss on credit card MDR: RBI paper
RBI report projects retail inflation within tolerance band by Q1FY24
UPI expands; Indian flyers to UK to enjoy hassle-free digital transactions
ADR vs GDR: Know the difference
Foreign exchange reserves fall $897 mn to $572.98 bn in week ending Aug 5
In unclaimed funds case, Supreme Court issues notice to Centre
MCLR more effective in policy transmission than base rate regime: RBI paper
State finances: Why FPIs need a reality check before they loosen the purse
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Foreign exchange reserves decline to $570 bn on back of decline in FCA
Business Standard

Sebi moves to safeguard demat accounts through block mechanism

Sebi, in a circular on Friday, said that the decision was taken "considering the benefits of block mechanism"

Topics
SEBI | demat accounts

BS Reporter 

Sebi
Following the Karvy scandal in 2019, Sebi had announced a slew of measures to prevent misuse of client securities by brokers.

Market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has announced fresh steps to safeguard investors’ demat accounts. The regulator has said that the so-called block mechanism will become mandatory for all early pay-in transactions with effect from November 14. The early pay of securities is used by traders to reduce their margin obligations.

Presently, the block mechanism facility is optional. So shares sold by an investor are either transferred to brokers’ pool and then sent to the clearing corporation or remain blocked in an investor’s demat account and get delivered to the clearing corporation directly. Going ahead, the former option will cease to exist.

Sebi, in a circular on Friday, said that the decision was taken “considering the benefits of block mechanism”. The regulator added that it had extensive consultations with depositories, clearing corporations and stock exchanges on the block mechanism framework and that certain brokers were opposed to the move.

Following the Karvy scandal in 2019, Sebi had announced a slew of measures to prevent misuse of client securities by brokers. These included doing away with the concept of power of attorney and introducing a new pledge and re-pledge mechanism.
Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 20:21 IST

`
.