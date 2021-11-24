Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance raises maiden 10-year bond at 7.75%

Star Union Dai-ichi Life on Tuesday raised Rs 125 crore in its maiden bond issuance to meet its growth needs.

The firm, a joint venture between state-owned Bank of India and Union Bank of India, and Japan’s leading firm Dai-ichi Life Holdings raised the bond through a 10-year subordinated debt paper, with an AA rating at 7.75 per cent.

The spread between the 10-year sovereign bond yields and the coupon offered by the insurance firm works out to around to about 140 basis points, which is about 40 basis points higher than what a AAA rated firm would generally offer investors.