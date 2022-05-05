JUST IN

State Bank of India to raise $2 billion through overseas bonds in FY23

The executive committee of the Bank's central board will meet on May 10 to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches, the bank informed BSE

BS Reporter 
SBI
SBI

Country’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), is looking to raise long term funds upto $ two billion from international markets in the current financial year (FY23).

The executive committee of the Bank’s central board will meet on May 10 to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches, the bank informed BSE.

The fund raising could be through routes including a public offer and private placement of senior unsecured notes (bonds) in $ or any other convertible currency, it added.
First Published: Thu, May 05 2022. 02:06 IST

