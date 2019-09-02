Stress in the agriculture sector is significant, says Punjab & Sind Bank MD

Until a few months back, Punjab & Sind Bank was seen as a possible merger candidate with one of the larger state-run banks. It has reduced losses significantly to Rs 30 crore in Q2FY20 from Rs 398 crore in Q2FY19 and gone about its business without capital infusion from the government.

S Harisankar, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), spoke to Namrata Acharya on its positioning and some of the imminent challenges it faces. Edited excerpts: What has been the bank’s strategy to reduce losses? In FY19, the bank didn’t get capital ...