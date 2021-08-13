Suryoday Small Finance Bank eyes Rs 1,000-crore quarterly disbursements

-
ALSO READ
Suryoday Small Finance Bank lists at 4% discount over issue price
Suryoday SFB IPO elicits mixed reaction from analysts; here's why
NBFC disbursement to dip by 50-60% in Q1FY22, bad loans set to rise: Icra
Suryoday SFB IPO: Lender diversifies but asset quality worrying still
Suryoday SFB IPO: Lender diversifies but asset quality worrying still
-
With gradual economic recovery, private lender Suryoday Small Finance Bank expects a lending run rate of over Rs 1,000 crore in each quarter and targeting upto 20 per cent recovery from written-off accounts to improve asset quality profile.
It has already seen an increase in disbursement to level of Rs 360 crore in July, on par with disbursement in April-June 2021.
The quarterly disbursement had fallen sharply in Q1FY22 from Rs 1,058 crore in Q4FY21 due to slump in economic activity during second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU