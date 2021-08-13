Suryoday Small Finance Bank eyes Rs 1,000-crore quarterly disbursements

With gradual economic recovery, private lender Bank expects a lending run rate of over Rs 1,000 crore in each quarter and targeting upto 20 per cent recovery from written-off accounts to improve asset quality profile.

It has already seen an increase in disbursement to level of Rs 360 crore in July, on par with disbursement in April-June 2021.

The quarterly disbursement had fallen sharply in Q1FY22 from Rs 1,058 crore in Q4FY21 due to slump in economic activity during second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.