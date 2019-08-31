There will be no loss of employment after merger of PSBs: Sankara Narayanan

During his tenure as the managing director and chief executive officer of a public sector bank, R A Sankara Narayanan has seen it all — from being acquired by Bank of Baroda during his stint in Vijaya Bank to the announced plan to acquire Syndicate Bank as the head of Canara Bank. He tells Somesh Jha in an interview about the key challenges in a merger.

Edited excerpts: From being the head of the acquiree bank to the acquirer bank, how do you feel? I have been part of earlier amalgamation. It’s a good effort and I hope it adds value to both the banks. We will ensure the ...