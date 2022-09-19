JUST IN
Business Standard

Transferring 18 NPAs to bad bank by October-end a tall order: Bankers

There is no way that lenders can bypass established regulatory norms including the step of inviting counter bids under Swiss challenge method, they said

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

bad loans
Senior executives with public sector banks said the beginning has been made to offer few accounts

The goalpost has been shifting frequently for the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) aka bad bank and it now plans to buy 18 distressed accounts by the end October, when so far it has bought not even one. So what has changed on the ground to give it the confidence that this target is achievable?

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 23:46 IST

