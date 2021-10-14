UCO Bank chief A K Goel is new IBA chairman, succeeds Union Bank MD

A K Goel, managing director and chief executive (MD & CEO), UCO Bank is new chairman of banking industry lobby group Indian Bank's Association for 2021-22. He succeeds Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India.

The Managing Committee of IBA at its meeting held on October 14, 2021 elected Goel as chairman of the association, IBA said in a statement today.

The other office bearers of the Association elected are Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, L V Prabhakar, MD & CEO, Canara Bank and Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank Ltd as Deputy Chairmen of the Association. Madhav Nair, Country Head & CEO, Mashreqbank PSC is Honorary Secretary of the Association, it added.

In September 2021, Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended the name of Goel for the forthcoming position of managing director and chief executive at Punjab National Bank (PNB). The government of India would take final call on the appointment. In August 2021, the government had extended the term of S S Mallikarjuna Rao's, existing MD & CEO of PNB chief, till January 31, 2022. Goel has been heading UCO Bank, Kolkata-based public sector lender, since November 2018.