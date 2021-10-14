UCO Bank chief A K Goel is new IBA chairman, succeeds Union Bank MD

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
NARCL expects to recover up to Rs 64,000 cr through resolution of bad loans
NBFC disbursement to dip by 50-60% in Q1FY22, bad loans set to rise: Icra
Public float exemption for PSUs to have riders in privatisation push
-
A K Goel, managing director and chief executive (MD & CEO), UCO Bank is new chairman of banking industry lobby group Indian Bank's Association for 2021-22. He succeeds Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India.
The Managing Committee of IBA at its meeting held on October 14, 2021 elected Goel as chairman of the association, IBA said in a statement today.
The other office bearers of the Association elected are Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, L V Prabhakar, MD & CEO, Canara Bank and Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank Ltd as Deputy Chairmen of the Association. Madhav Nair, Country Head & CEO, Mashreqbank PSC is Honorary Secretary of the Association, it added.
In September 2021, Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended the name of Goel for the forthcoming position of managing director and chief executive at Punjab National Bank (PNB). The government of India would take final call on the appointment. In August 2021, the government had extended the term of S S Mallikarjuna Rao's, existing MD & CEO of PNB chief, till January 31, 2022. Goel has been heading UCO Bank, Kolkata-based public sector lender, since November 2018.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU