Union calls for strike against 100% attendance rule in bank branches in TN

The Tamil Nadu Bank Employees’ Federation (TNBEF) has threatened to go on a strike on August 20 against State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) guidelines stipulating 100 per cent attendance at bank branches and restoration of normal banking hours.

TNBEF, an affiliate to All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), in a statement said the state government has extended the lockdown till August 31 and there is no public (bus/train) transport.

“There is no alternative method of transportation except to walk down to the Branch like how migrant workers were forced. Managements have not bothered to make any arrangement for taxi, vans or chartered vehicles, etc. so that employees can attend the Even in the buses run by the Government for the essential service workers, government employees, etc., bank employees are not being allowed even though banking is also an essential service,” the statement said.

The Union has also said bank branch premises are not that large, social distancing norms cannot be adhered to if all employees are present.

The Union has demanded only 50 per cent of branch staff should attend office till public transport is restored. The Union also wants exemption for pregnant women from attending office; continuation of roster system and work from home norms among others.