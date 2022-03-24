University of California picks up 0.57% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

JUST IN

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
Kotak Mahindra Bank

The Regents of the University of California on Thursday picked up 0.57 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 1,907.6 crore.

The stake was purchased at Rs 1,699 per share from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), data released by BSE showed.

CPPIB sold 2.02 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,800.4 crore. The names of the other buyers couldn’t be ascertained. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 3.1 per cent to end at Rs 1,713.4.

---------------------------------

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
First Published: Thu, March 24 2022. 20:00 IST

