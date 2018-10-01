YES Bank asserts strong show ahead of official Q2 to stem share price fall

Private lender said that it is fully geared for the succession of the bank's MD & CEO Rana Kapoor, whose term was cut short to January 31 by the central bank. In an attempt to counter the bank's dipping share price, the bank also revealed key performance figures for the September quarter. The bank's stock has seen an uptick since this announcement and was trading at Rs 201.80, up by 10 per cent from the previous close.

In the previous week, the bank had announced plans to ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for an extension, which led to the bank being accused of not having a proper succession plan in place. The bank had set up a "Search and Selection Committee" in accordance with the RBI's letter which instructed the bank to search for Kapoor's successor. The bank said that the two external experts will be finalised by October 7.

The committee comprises three existing board members of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee -- Brahm Dutt, chairman and independent director, Mukesh Sabharwal, independent director, and Subhash Kalia, non-executive non-independent director -- in addition to the two external experts.





The bank also announced its unaudited financial position as on September 30, 2018, ahead of Q2 results. The bank's deposits grew 41 per cent over the last year's September quarter aggregating Rs 2.23 trillion as on September 30, 2018. The bank's current and saving accounts (CASA) ratio stood at 33.8 per cent (growth of 28.2 per cent YoY).

The bank's loans and advances grew by 61.5 per cent over year-ago quarter aggregating to Rs 2.40 trillion as on September 30, 2018, of which domestic advances aggregated to Rs 2.20 trillion (growth of 56.4 per cent YoY), said the bank in a press statement on Monday.

The bank's asset quality improved at 1.35 per cent as on September 30, 2018, against 1.82 per cent as on September 30, 2017.



"Over the past few days, some unfounded speculations regarding the bank's asset quality have been brought to its notice. In this context, management clarifies that the asset quality continues to be stable and reiterates its credit cost guidance at 50-70 bps for FY19 (76 bps for FY18)," said the lender.

The bank added that it has a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 101 per cent as on September 30, 2018, which is 11 percentage points in excess of the minimum regulatory requirement of 90 per cent. The bank's average daily LCR for Q2 FY19 was 100 per cent. "Bank's liquidity position will further benefit from the recent measures (announced on September 27, 2018) to ease systemic liquidity which will take effect on October 01, 2018," it said.