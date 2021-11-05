JUST IN
Fund pick: SBI Credit Risk Fund
Business Standard

A snapshot of health insurance rates with super top-ups offered by banks

Here is how the health insurance rates offered by various banks stack up

Health Insurance

Insurer & plan Premium-base policy (~) Total premium with Option 1 STU* (~) Total premium with Option 2 STU** (~)
Care Health-NCB Super Premium 9,092 9,874 9,990
Max Bupa-Health ReAssure 9,590 10,372 10,488
Star Health-Medi Classic 9,661 10,443 10,559
HDFC Ergo Health-Optima Restore 11,575 12,357 12,473
HDFC Ergo-My:health Suraksha Gold Smart 13,886 14,668 14,784
Aditya Birla-Active Assure - Diamond 7,919 8,701 8,817
Digit-Maxima Restore Super 8,861 9,643 9,759
Bajaj Allianz-Individual Health Guard 12,213 12,995 13,111
SBI General-Arogya Premier 11,074 11,856 11,972
Royal Sundaram - Lifeline Supreme 8,578 9,360 9,456

Premium rates are for top 10 insurers offering health cover of Rs10 lakh on base policy. All rates are for a 30-year old male living in a metro.

*Option 1 Super Top-up (STU) is Max Health Recharge with Rs 40 lakh sum insured, whose premium is Rs 782.

**Option 2 STU is Max Health Recharge with Rs 90 lakh sum insured, whose premium is Rs 898.

First Published: Fri, November 05 2021. 16:53 IST

