A snapshot of health insurance rates with super top-ups offered by banks

|Insurer & plan
|Premium-base policy (~)
|Total premium with Option 1 STU* (~)
|Total premium with Option 2 STU** (~)
|Care Health-NCB Super Premium
|9,092
|9,874
|9,990
|Max Bupa-Health ReAssure
|9,590
|10,372
|10,488
|Star Health-Medi Classic
|9,661
|10,443
|10,559
|HDFC Ergo Health-Optima Restore
|11,575
|12,357
|12,473
|HDFC Ergo-My:health Suraksha Gold Smart
|13,886
|14,668
|14,784
|Aditya Birla-Active Assure - Diamond
|7,919
|8,701
|8,817
|Digit-Maxima Restore Super
|8,861
|9,643
|9,759
|Bajaj Allianz-Individual Health Guard
|12,213
|12,995
|13,111
|SBI General-Arogya Premier
|11,074
|11,856
|11,972
|Royal Sundaram - Lifeline Supreme
|8,578
|9,360
|9,456
Premium rates are for top 10 insurers offering health cover of Rs10 lakh on base policy. All rates are for a 30-year old male living in a metro.
*Option 1 Super Top-up (STU) is Max Health Recharge with Rs 40 lakh sum insured, whose premium is Rs 782.
**Option 2 STU is Max Health Recharge with Rs 90 lakh sum insured, whose premium is Rs 898.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor