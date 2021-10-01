A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various firms with details

|Name of Lender
|
Interest rate
(%)
|
EMI (Rs)
Loan amount- 5 lakh
Tenure - 5 years
|
EMI (Rs)
Loan amount- 1 lakh
Tenure - 5 years
|
Processing fee
(% of loan amount)
|HDFC Bank
|10.50-21.00
|10,747-13,527
|2,149-2,705
|Upto 2.5% (Maximum Rs 25,000)
|Citi Bank
|9.99-16.49
|10,621-12,290
|2,124-2,458
|Upto 3%
|Tata Capital
|10.99 onwards
|10,869 onwards
|2,174 onwards
|Upto 2.75%
|ICICI Bank*
|10.50-19.00
|10,747-12,970
|2,149-2,594
|Upto 2.50%
|Bank of Baroda
|10.00-15.60
|10,624-12,053
|2,125-2,411
|2% (Rs 1,000-10,000)
|State Bank of India
|9.60-13.85
|10,525-11,595
|2,105-2,319
|Upto 1.5% (Maximum Rs 15,000)
|Axis Bank
|12.00-21.00
|11,122-13,527
|2,224-2,705
|1.5%-2%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.25 onwards
|10,685 onwards
|2,137 onwards
|Upto 2.5%
|Bank of India
|9.35-12.35
|10,464-11,211
|2,093-2,242
|Upto 2% (Rs 1,000-10,000)
|Canara Bank
|10.20-13.90
|10,673-11,608
|2,135-2,322
|Upto 0.5%
|Punjab National Bank^
|7.70-14.25
|10,067-11,699
|2,013-2,340
|Upto 1%
|HSBC Bank
|9.75-15.00
|10,562-11,895
|2,112-2,379
|Upto 1%
|Federal Bank
|10.49-17.99
|10,744-12,694
|2,149-2,539
|Upto 3%
|Union Bank of India
|8.90-13.00
|10,355-11,377
|2,071-2,275
|Upto 0.5% (Maximum Rs 7,500)
|Bajaj Finserv
|13.00 onwards
|11,377 onwards
|2,275 onwards
|Upto 4%
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|9.50-11.50
|10,501-10,996
|2,100-2,199
|Upto 1%
|South Indian Bank
|10.15-14.45
|10,660-11,751
|2,132-2,350
|2%
|IDBI Bank
|9.50-14.00
|10,501-11,634
|2,100-2,327
|1% (Minimum Rs 2,500)
|UCO Bank
|10.05-10.45
|10,636-10,735
|2,127-2,147
|Upto 1% (Minimum Rs 750)
|IDFC First Bank
|10.49 onwards
|10,744 onwards
|2,149 onwards
|Upto 3.50%
|Bank of Maharashtra^^
|9.55-12.90
|10,513-11,351
|2,103-2,270
|Upto 1%
|Indian Overseas Bank
|11.30-12.05
|10,946-11,135
|2,189-2,227
|Upto 0.75%
|Indian Bank
|9.05-13.65
|10.391-11,544
|2,078-2,309
|1%***
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|11.90-15.70
|11,097-12,079
|2,219-2,416
|Upto 2.5% (Minimum Rs 1,250)
|IndusInd Bank
|11 onwards
|10,871 onwards
|2,174 onwards
|2.5% onwards
