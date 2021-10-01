JUST IN
You are here: Home » Free Newsletter » Pdf » News

A snapshot of term insurance plans with two riders offered by companies
Business Standard

A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various firms with details

Here is how the personal loan interest rates offered by various bank stack up

Topics
Personal Loan

Name of Lender Interest rate
(%)		 EMI (Rs)
Loan amount- 5 lakh
Tenure - 5 years		 EMI (Rs)
Loan amount- 1 lakh
Tenure - 5 years		 Processing fee
(% of loan amount)
HDFC Bank 10.50-21.00 10,747-13,527 2,149-2,705 Upto 2.5% (Maximum Rs 25,000)
Citi Bank 9.99-16.49 10,621-12,290 2,124-2,458 Upto 3%
Tata Capital 10.99 onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwards Upto 2.75%
ICICI Bank* 10.50-19.00 10,747-12,970 2,149-2,594 Upto 2.50%
Bank of Baroda 10.00-15.60 10,624-12,053 2,125-2,411 2% (Rs 1,000-10,000)
State Bank of India 9.60-13.85 10,525-11,595 2,105-2,319 Upto 1.5% (Maximum Rs 15,000)
Axis Bank 12.00-21.00 11,122-13,527 2,224-2,705 1.5%-2%
Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.25 onwards 10,685 onwards 2,137 onwards Upto 2.5%
Bank of India 9.35-12.35 10,464-11,211 2,093-2,242 Upto 2% (Rs 1,000-10,000)
Canara Bank 10.20-13.90 10,673-11,608 2,135-2,322 Upto 0.5%
Punjab National Bank^ 7.70-14.25 10,067-11,699 2,013-2,340 Upto 1%
HSBC Bank 9.75-15.00 10,562-11,895 2,112-2,379 Upto 1%
Federal Bank 10.49-17.99 10,744-12,694 2,149-2,539 Upto 3%
Union Bank of India 8.90-13.00 10,355-11,377 2,071-2,275 Upto 0.5% (Maximum Rs 7,500)
Bajaj Finserv 13.00 onwards 11,377 onwards 2,275 onwards Upto 4%
Punjab & Sind Bank 9.50-11.50 10,501-10,996 2,100-2,199 Upto 1%
South Indian Bank 10.15-14.45 10,660-11,751 2,132-2,350 2%
IDBI Bank 9.50-14.00 10,501-11,634 2,100-2,327 1% (Minimum Rs 2,500)
UCO Bank 10.05-10.45 10,636-10,735 2,127-2,147 Upto 1% (Minimum Rs 750)
IDFC First Bank 10.49 onwards 10,744 onwards 2,149 onwards Upto 3.50%
Bank of Maharashtra^^ 9.55-12.90 10,513-11,351 2,103-2,270 Upto 1%
Indian Overseas Bank 11.30-12.05 10,946-11,135 2,189-2,227 Upto 0.75%
Indian Bank 9.05-13.65 10.391-11,544 2,078-2,309 1%***
Dhanlaxmi Bank 11.90-15.70 11,097-12,079 2,219-2,416 Upto 2.5% (Minimum Rs 1,250)
IndusInd Bank 11 onwards 10,871 onwards 2,174 onwards 2.5% onwards

^0.10% additional concession in applicable interest rate to customers who opt for coverage under Credit Life Insurance.
^^ Interest rate of 8.55% p.a. offered to BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ) employees
*5% prepayment charges on principal outstanding plus GST (for salaried customers)
***For pensioners, NIL processing fees for loan upto Rs 25,000, and fees of Rs 250 for loan above Rs 25,000.

Rates and charges as on 29 September 2021
Source: Paisabazaar.com

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 01 2021. 13:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY