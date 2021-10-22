Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is 91% effective in kids of ages 5 to 11

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to approve vaccine for kids 5-11
Pfizer and Astra vaccines less effective after 90 days, says study
UK approves Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for use in 12- to 15-year-olds
Canada authorises Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for age 12 and older
Israel sees steep drop in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Report
-
Pfizer Inc. said the Covid shot it’s developed with BioNTech SE was 90.7% effective against symptomatic cases in young kids ages 5 to 11, according to a briefing document posted on the Food and Drug Administration website.
Pfizer posted the document in advance of a key hearing scheduled for Oct. 26 where an advisory panel will debate whether the vaccine should be cleared for young children. The efficacy result is based on a trial of about 2,250 children, according to the briefing documents.
Outside experts on the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet to evaluate Pfizer and BioNTech’s application for emergency authorization of their Covid vaccine in young children. If the panel votes to recommend clearance and the FDA agrees, it could pave the way for a Covid vaccine for young kids to be available by the beginning of November.
Pfizer and BioNTech applied for emergency authorization for their vaccine in the younger kids in early October after trial data showed that the lower-dose shot raised antibodies against the Covid. The child dose of the vaccine is one-third of the adult dose.
In its briefing documents, Pfizer also released new safety data from an additional 2,250 children enrolled in the trial as part of an expansion of the study requested by U.S. regulators. The data found no new safety problems and the side effects seen were consistent with what has been previously seen with the vaccine.
FDA’s staff document is expected to be posted later.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor