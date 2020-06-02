Full list of trains running amid lockdown 5.0: Here's all you need to know

JUST IN
Will address states' concerns with changes in train operations: Railways
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A railway official checks documents of passengers before boarding a train at a railway station following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner, in Bhopal. Photo: PTI
After Indian Railways resumed passenger train services in the country in a "phased" manner with 15 pairs of trains from 12 May, 2020, the national transporter is now running another 200 special trains since June 1.

This development comes in a move to let citizens travel to their hometowns amid the nationwide lockdown, imposed to combat spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

More than 145,000 passengers had travelled on Monday when 200 special trains started their operations.

Around 2.6 million passengers had booked tickets on these special trains for travel till 30 June, Indian Railways said.

These trains also include the popular trains ones Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express and more. Railways also said that these would have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

Indian Railways allowed booking of reservation tickets through reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and ticketing agents with effect from 22 May.

The booking of tickets can be done through online IRCTC website or app as well, and advance reservation period has now increased from 30 days to 120 days.

Passengers have been asked to reach station 90 minutes before departure for thermal scanning and other checks in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

Only those with confirmed/RAC tickets will be allowed inside stations and to board trains.

Passengers will be compulsorily screened and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to board trains.

Here's the list of trains and their routes

Train no. Train name Source Destination
01016/15 Kushinagar Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T)
01019/20 Konarka Express Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar
01061/62 Darbhanga Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga
01071/72 Kamayani Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi
01093/94 Mahanagri Express Mumbai CST Varanasi
01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express Mumbai CST Gadag
01301/02 Udyan Express Mumbai CST KSR Bengaluru
02156/55 Bhopal Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Habibganj
02230/29 Lucknow Mail New Delhi Lucknow Jn
02296/95 Sanghmitra Express Danapur KSR Bengaluru
02377/78 Padatik Express Sealdah New Alipurduar
02392/91 Shramjevi Express New Delhi Rajgir
02394/93 Sampoorn Kranti Express New Delhi Rajendra Nagar
02418/17 Prayagraj Express New Delhi Prayagraj
02420/19 Gomti Express New Delhi Lucknow
02407/08 Karambhumi Express Amritsar New Jalpaiguri
02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata Express Amritsar Kolkata
02452/51 Shram Shakti Express New Delhi Kanpur
02463/64 Samprak KrantiJodhpur Jodhpur Jaipur
02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur Express Jaipur Jodhpur
02479/80 Suryanagri Express Bandra (T) Jodhpur
02533/34 Pushpak Express Luckdown Mumbai CST
02555/56 Gorakhdham Express Hisar Gorakhpur
02560/59 Shivganga Express New Delhi Manduadih
02618/17 Mangla Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Ernakulam
04009/10 Champaran Satyagrah Express Anand Vihar

Bapudham Motihari
02629/30 Karnataka Samprak Kranti Express New Delhi Yesvantpur
02701/02 Husain Sagar Express Mumbai CST Hyderabad
02703/04 Falaknuma Express Howrah Secunderabad
02715/16 Sachkhand Express H. S. Nanded Amritsar

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 08:43 IST

