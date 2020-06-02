Full list of trains running amid lockdown 5.0: Here's all you need to know

After Indian Railways resumed passenger train services in the country in a "phased" manner with 15 pairs of from 12 May, 2020, the national transporter is now running another 200 special since June 1.

This development comes in a move to let citizens travel to their hometowns amid the nationwide lockdown, imposed to combat spread of the novel in the country.

More than 145,000 passengers had travelled on Monday when 200 special started their operations.

Around 2.6 million passengers had booked tickets on these special trains for travel till 30 June, Indian Railways said.

These trains also include the popular trains ones Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express and more. Railways also said that these would have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

Indian Railways allowed booking of reservation tickets through reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and ticketing agents with effect from 22 May.

The booking of tickets can be done through online IRCTC website or app as well, and advance reservation period has now increased from 30 days to 120 days.

Passengers have been asked to reach station 90 minutes before departure for thermal scanning and other checks in the wake of the threat.

Only those with confirmed/RAC tickets will be allowed inside stations and to board trains.

Passengers will be compulsorily screened and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to board trains.

Here's the list of trains and their routes



