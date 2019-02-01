Budget 2019: Cows get a mention, Govt proposes genetic upgradation





In the Union Budget speech , interim has proposed a plan for systematic gene sequencing of in India to enhance yield of cow produce. A separate unit will be setup that will look into this effort.

The plan falls under Rashtriya Gokul Mission, a programme launched in July 2014 to “to enhance the productivity of the indigenous breeds (of cows) of India through professional farm management and superior nutrition”.

“I announce setting up of "Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog" to upscale sustainable genetic up-gradation of cow resources and to enhance production and productivity of The Aayog will also look after effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows,” Goyal said.





The government also increased allocation to Rashtriya Gokul Mission mission to Rs 750 crore for fiscal year 2019-20.

Cow is a revered animals for Indians and the majority source of milk and dairy products. Over the last few years, several privately funded efforts have been launched to increase milk production and quality using technology. This is achieved by monitoring the health and nutrition of cattle, among other things.





“Gau mata ke samman mein yeh sarkar kabhi peeche nahi hategi, (the government will never back down when it comes to honouring cows),” Goyal added.

The government has also proposed to create a separate department of fisheries, “to provide sustained and focused attention towards development of this sector”.