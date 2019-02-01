Interim Budget 2019: No income tax on income of up to Rs 5 lakh a year

Individuals having annual taxable income of up to Rs 5 lakh will not have to pay any income tax, said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday in his Interim speech. However, he said that the existing rate of would continue for the financial year 2020.

If an individual invests in the specified tax saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.

Goyal also proposed to increase the limit for tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest income from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 per annum.

The proposal will benefit senior citizens and small depositors who depend upon income from interest on deposits in banks and post offices, he said while presenting Budget 2019-20.

Under the current norms, they are required to seek refund on tax deducted on interest income beyond Rs 10,000 per annum.

Further, he said that with additional deductions and exemptions, persons having even higher income will not have to pay any tax.

Goyal said this proposal will provide a tax benefit of Rs 18,500 crore to 3 crore taxpayers.

Further, the standard deduction for the salaried was raised to Rs 50,000 from 40,000 at present.