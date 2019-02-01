JUST IN
Budget 2019: Govt broke the back of high inflation, says Piyush Goyal
Business Standard

Interim Budget 2019: Total capital outlay for Railways hiked to Rs 1.59 trn

The Gross Budgetary Support for railways increased to Rs. 64,587 crore for FY20

BS Web Team 

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: @ANI

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced an allocation of Rs 1.59 trillion for capital expenditure in railways, compared to the Rs 1.48 trillion in Budget 2018-19. The Gross Budgetary Support for railways increased to Rs 64,587 crore for FY20.

The railway budget has been subsumed into the general budget since the last two years.

The Railways has achieved its target of eliminating all unmanned level crossings, said Goyal, who also hold the Railway Ministry The government had announced that all such crossings would be eliminated in last year's Budget speech.

Sharing the news of elimination of all the 3,479 unmanned level crossings across the country, Goyal tweeted in Hindi, "Today during his address in Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind said that almost all unmanned level crossings has eliminated in the country. I am proud to say that the last unmanned level crossing of the country has also been eliminated this evening."
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:34 IST

