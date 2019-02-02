Modi assures more sops and benefits in full budget after the elections

A day after the interim budget was passed in the Lok Sabha, prime minister Narendra Modi assured of more sops and benefits for all sections of the society once a full-fledged budget is placed in the Lower House of the Parliament after the new government takes over the country’s reigns this year.

“This interim budget was just a trailer. Wait till we bring out the regular budget which will have much more to offer and help the country emerge as a New India. Be it taxes, or reaching out to farmers, the budget was made keeping in mind that everybody benefits. It truly reflects our philosophy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” he said at a rally in Durgapur in West Bengal.

Modi said that his government has been able to address the problem of financial distress of the farmers from the roots. Instead of announcing a one-time loan waiver for the farmers, Modi said the government has come up with a long-term solution whereby assistance worth Rs 7,50,000 crore will be given to farmers in the next 10 years which far exceeds any one-time loan waiver scheme which usually runs around Rs 52,000 crore.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which the prime minister claimed to be the biggest scheme for farmers since independence, the government will provide direct income support of Rs 6000 to farmers for landholding up to 2 hectares which will be directly credited to their bank account.

He alleged that under the Congress’ rule, around 20-30 million farmers were the beneficiaries of any financial scheme or assistance but the incumbent NDA government has broad-based it to reach 120 million farmers across the nation.

Referring to upping the ceiling for income tax and other associated benefits, Modi said, “The demand for income tax exemption for income up to Rs 5 lakh a year has been pending for ages. While no previous government dared to implement it, we did so”.

Addressing the gathering, Modi alleged that 24 big infrastructural projects worth Rs. 90,000 crore in West Bengal has been stuck as the state government is not cooperating with the centre to implement these projects.

“The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not take up any such projects where Syndicates aren’t there and they don’t stand to gain”, he said.

Syndicates in West Bengal refer to business factions aligned inside or with political parties for shady financial gains – a term coined by the major opposition parties in this state.

The prime minister furthered that the state government, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been preventing several central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, RERA and others to reach the poor as the state’s chief minister are wary of losing her hold on the people in West Bengal.

“If people start benefiting from such schemes, Mamata (Banerjee) will lose her hold. It is cruel on her part to block such schemes”, he said.

Referring to the ongoing CBI investigation of several chit fund scams and BJP’s allegations on the TMC’s involvement in such cases, Modi said, “If you (Mamata Banerjee) haven’t done anything wrong, why are you afraid of the agencies probing it? Even I was grilled for nine hours in Gujarat by the CBI but I never told the CBI to go out of the state – I respect these agencies”.

In the recent past, the CBI arrested a well-known Bengali film producer, Shrikant Mohta, in connection with the Rs 15,000 crore Rose Valley chit fund scandal.

Previously, several TMC leaders including the former transport minister of West Bengal, Madan Mitra; parliamentarians Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kunal Ghosh, and others were arrested by the CBI in course of their probe into ponzi scams in this state.