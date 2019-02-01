Tax calculator: Check your tax liability after Interim Budget announcements

-
ALSO READ
Richie Rich or Peter the Pauper? This calculator tells you where you stand
Interim Budget 2019: No income tax on income of up to Rs 5 lakh a year
Interim Budget 2019: Will Jaitley double I-T exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh?
Explainer: What is an interim budget? What FM Jaitley can and cannot do
The 70-year journey of income tax in India: From a peak of 97.75% to 30%
Individuals with annual taxable income of up to Rs 5 lakh will not have to pay any income tax, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday in his Interim Budget 2019 speech. However, he said that the existing rate of income tax would continue for financial year 2020.
Use the tool below to check your income-tax liability after the changes announced today: