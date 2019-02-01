JUST IN
You are here: Home » Interim Budget 2019 » News

Interim Budget 2019: A fairly balanced budget where no one can be unhappy

Interim Budget 2019: Road construction per day 60% less than targeted
Business Standard

Tax calculator: Check your tax liability after Interim Budget announcements

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has announced several benefits for individual taxpayers. Check how much you will have to pay as income-tax after changes announced in Interim Budget 2019

Picking the right product to save on taxes and meet your long-term goals

Individuals with annual taxable income of up to Rs 5 lakh will not have to pay any income tax, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday in his Interim Budget 2019 speech. However, he said that the existing rate of income tax would continue for financial year 2020.

Use the tool below to check your income-tax liability after the changes announced today:
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 13:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements