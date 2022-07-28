A U-turn: US Senator Joe Manchin agrees to $369-billion tax bill

-
Senator Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal on a tax, energy and climate bill, breaking a deadlock on the Democrats’ long-sought legislation to enact major parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The plan would provide
$369 billion for “energy and climate change”, generate an estimated $739 billion in revenue, and reduce deficits by $300 billion over a decade. Here are the highlights of what’s in the deal:
Corporate taxes
The bill imposes a 15% minimum corporate levy on firms that have traditionally paid little-to-no taxes thanks to credits and deductions
IRS enforcement
The Internal Revenue Service would get $80 billion to add auditors, modernise tech
Carried interest
The plan would end the carried-interest tax break used by private equity and hedge fund managers to lower tax bills
Electric car credits
The bill has tax credits for lower- and middle-income buyers of used and new electric vehicles
Renewable energy credits
The plan has $60 billion of incentives to bring clean energy manufacturing into the US
Consumer energy perks
There would be tax credits for consumers who add renewable energy items to their homes, including efficient heat pumps, rooftop solar, and water heaters
Drug prices
The bill would direct the government to negotiate drug prices with makers, and cap what seniors on Medicare pay for drugs each year at $2,000
Obamacare premiums
The plan would also extend to 2025 an expansion in Affordable Care Act premium subsidies that’s currently set to end at year-end
It remains unclear whether the deal will be backed by the full Democratic caucus in the 50-50 Senate.
