Afghan-Taliban delegation meets Pakistan PM Imran Khan, discuss peace

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met a high-level delegation of the Afghan Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and underscored Pakistan's consistent support to an "inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive" political settlement in the war-torn country.
The discussions between the Prime Minister and the Taliban Political Commission delegation focused on the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward, the PM Office said. The visit of the Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan's policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations that commenced in Doha on September 12, 2020.
Khan “underscored Pakistan's consistent support to an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement,” according to the statement. He also underlined "the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continue to make attempts to disrupt and derail the peace process." Khan reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.
