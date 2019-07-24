Afghanistan can be wiped off earth in 10 days, says Donald Trump

-
-
US President Donald Trump said he had plans for a quick end to the Afghan conflict, but which would wipe the country "off the face of the earth". He said this on Monday alongside Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the White House. Afghanistan "would be gone. It would be over in literally, in 10 days.. I don't want to go that route" Trump said.
