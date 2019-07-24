JUST IN
Afghanistan can be wiped off earth in 10 days, says Donald Trump

He said this on Monday alongside Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the White House

AFP | PTI 

Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaking to reporters | Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he had plans for a quick end to the Afghan conflict, but which would wipe the country "off the face of the earth". He said this on Monday alongside Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the White House. Afghanistan "would be gone. It would be over in literally, in 10 days.. I don't want to go that route" Trump said.
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 02:24 IST

