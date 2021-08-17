Afghanistan crisis: Facebook bans Taliban, Johnson plans G7 meet, and more

-
ALSO READ
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Taliban trying to isolate Kabul, situation 'deeply concerning': Pentagon
Afghanistan crisis: Taliban announces 'amnesty', urges women to join govt
Joe Biden's 'America's back' confidence torched as Taliban overrun Kabul
-
Facebook is ‘proactively’ removing Taliban content
A Facebook executive said the social media giant is “proactively” removing content from its platforms that promotes the Taliban. The group is on the company’s list of dangerous organisations so any content promoting or representing it is banned, Adam Mosseri, head of Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram, said
Johnson plans G7 meet on Afghanistan
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to tackle the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and has stepped up efforts to evacuate UK nationals and others from Kabul.
Germany ending development aid to Afghan
Germany is ending development aid to Afghanistan in light of the Taliban’s takeover there, said German Development Minister Gerd Mueller.
Qatar foreign minister meets Taliban delegation
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met a Taliban delegation in capital Doha led by Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar and discussed “a peaceful transfer of power” in Afghanistan.
Afghan leaders failed to stand up, says Nato chief
Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the Nato military alliance, has blamed the swift collapse of Afghanistan’s armed forces on a failure of leadership in the country.
Russia: Taliban openness a ‘positive signal’
Russia views recent Taliban statements signalling openness and inclusion as a “positive signal,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tells forum in Kaliningrad.
UN issues a non-return advisory for Afghanistan
UNHCR has released yesterday a non-return advisory for Afghanistan, calling for a bar on forced returns of Afghan nationals, including asylum seekers who have had their claims rejected.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU