After $610 million crypto heist, hacker has job offer from his victim

About a week after a hacker stole $610 million from PolyNetwork in what was likely the biggest heist in history of so-called decentralised finance, the victim has offered its attacker a job.

The hacker claimed the attack against the PolyNetwork platform -- which lets users swap tokens across multiple blockchains -- was an act of “ for good” to “save the project.” The attacker has since promised to return the money and so far delivered about half of it.

PolyNetwork has responded by lavishing praise on the hacker, who it dubbed “Mr. White Hat,” a term used to describe “ethical” hackers who find vulnerabilities in computer networks and alert companies and organizations to fix them. On Tuesday, in an act of gratitude or perhaps exasperation, PolyNetwork offered Mr White Hat a job as “Chief Security Adviser.”

The identify of the hacker isn’t yet known, nor is it clear if Mr. White Hat is a single individual or a group of attackers.

“To extend our thanks and encourage Mr. White Hat to continue contributing to security advancement in the world together with PolyNetwork, we cordially invite Mr. White Hat to be the Chief Security Adviser of PolyNetwork,” the company said in a statement. “Again, it is import­ant to reiterate that PolyNetwork has no intention of holding Mr White Hat legally responsible, as we are confident that Mr. White Hat will promptly return full control of the assets to PolyN­etwork and its users.”