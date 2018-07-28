After elections, Russian hackers appear to shift focus to US power grid

State-sponsored appear far more interested this year in demonstrating that they can disrupt the American electric utility grid than the midterm elections, according to officials and technology company executives.



Despite attempts to infiltrate the online accounts of two up for re-election, intelligence officials said they have seen little activity by Russian military hackers aimed at either major American political figures or state voter registration systems.



By comparison, according to intelligence officials and executives of the companies that oversee the world’s computer networks, there is surprisingly far more effort directed at implanting malware in the electrical grid.



The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence findings, but their conclusions were confirmed by several executives of technology and technology security firms.





This week, the reported that over the last year, Russia’s military intelligence agency had infiltrated the control rooms of power plants across the United States. In theory, that could enable it to take control of parts of the grid by remote control.



While the department cited “hundreds of victims” of the attacks, far more than they had previously acknowledged, there is no evidence that the hackers tried to take over the plants, as Russian actors did in Ukraine in 2015 and 2016.



In interviews, American intelligence officials said that the department had understated the scope of the threat. So far the has said little about the intrusions other than raise the fear of such breaches to maintain old coal plants in case they are needed to recover from a major attack.





