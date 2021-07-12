After heartbreaking defeat, England's soccer players face racist outburst

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beats Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium
England vs Italy: What to expect from Euro 2020 final? Check key stats here
Euro Cup 2021: Finland beats Denmark 1-0 in Group B match at Copenhagan
-
England wrapped its arms around its national soccer team the morning after its history-making run ended in heartbreaking defeat. But an ugly eruption of racist gibes against some of its young Black players was a reminder that not everyone glories in the diverse portrait of the country that this team reflects.
London’s Metropolitan Police said that they would investigate “offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers,” following the game, which England lost to Italy after three players — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — missed penalty kicks.
The three players, who are Black, are among the youngest members of a youthful team that had captured the national imagination over the last four weeks as it swept into the final game of the European soccer championship, England’s first crack at victory in a major tournament in 55 years.
The racist attacks, the likes of which have plagued European soccer for years, drew immediate condemnation from leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, who is president of England’s Football Association. British police made 49 arrests and said 19 of its officers were injured after confronting volatile crowds near Wembley Stadium while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England on Sunday.
Fans clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area of Wembley before the start of the match.
“This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media,” Johnson declared on Twitter. “Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”
Others called on Twitter and Instagram to crack down on the use of their platforms to traffic in racist language and tropes. NYT
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU