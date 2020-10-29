Ahead of G-20 meet, Saudi Arabia removes PoK from Pakistan's map

-
In its new 20 riyal banknote to mark the Saudi presidency of the G-20 summit next month, the Kingdom has removed Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan’s map. The banknote on its back carries a world map showing G-20 members in a darker shade.
The map shows a border between Pakistan and the region. So far, there was no reaction from the Pakistan government.
Media reports say that Saudi Arabia’s step is nothing short of an attempt to disgrace Pakistan, which also seems to be “adapting to its new bloc”. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in September stated that they have seen reports regarding elections to the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” Assembly to be held on November 15 and took a strong objection to it.
“The Government of India conveyed strong protest to Pakistan Government and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India,” the MEA stated.
