JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Apple reportedly steps up effort to build Google search alternative
Business Standard

Ahead of G-20 meet, Saudi Arabia removes PoK from Pakistan's map

The map shows a border between Pakistan and the region. So far, there was no reaction from the Pakistan government

Topics
G-20 summit | Pakistan  | Saudi Arabia

Agencies 

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Imran Khan, Bin salman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Pakistan’s ties with the gulf nation have been strained over the past several years | File Photo

In its new 20 riyal banknote to mark the Saudi presidency of the G-20 summit next month, the Kingdom has removed Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan’s map. The banknote on its back carries a world map showing G-20 members in a darker shade.

The map shows a border between Pakistan and the region. So far, there was no reaction from the Pakistan government.

Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia, one of its closest allies, have been strained over the past couple of years, especially since the Kingdom's “lukewarm” response to the Indian government scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution. According to Pakistani media, Saudi Arabia’s increasing proximity with India and Israel is assumed to be one of the reasons for the changing dynamics of the Saudi-Pakistan diplomatic relationship.

Media reports say that Saudi Arabia’s step is nothing short of an attempt to disgrace Pakistan, which also seems to be “adapting to its new bloc”. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in September stated that they have seen reports regarding elections to the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” Assembly to be held on November 15 and took a strong objection to it.

“The Government of India conveyed strong protest to Pakistan Government and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India,” the MEA stated.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 29 2020. 00:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.