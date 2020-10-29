Ahead of G-20 meet, Saudi Arabia removes PoK from Pakistan's map

In its new 20 riyal banknote to mark the Saudi presidency of the next month, the Kingdom has removed Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan’s map. The banknote on its back carries a world map showing G-20 members in a darker shade.



The map shows a border between and the region. So far, there was no reaction from the government.





Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia, one of its closest allies, have been strained over the past couple of years, especially since the Kingdom's “lukewarm” response to the Indian government scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution. According to Pakistani media, Saudi Arabia’s increasing proximity with India and Israel is assumed to be one of the reasons for the changing dynamics of the Saudi- diplomatic relationship.

Media reports say that Saudi Arabia’s step is nothing short of an attempt to disgrace Pakistan, which also seems to be “adapting to its new bloc”. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in September stated that they have seen reports regarding elections to the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” Assembly to be held on November 15 and took a strong objection to it.



“The Government of India conveyed strong protest to Pakistan Government and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India,” the MEA stated.