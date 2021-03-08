American Airlines to offer $5 billion in notes to repay government debt

-
ALSO READ
42 failed airlines and counting: Wait for vaccine crushes industry
Airlines see 10-12% drop in bookings as states insist on Covid-19 test
Immediate outlook challenging for airlines despite vaccine progress: IATA
Airlines sceptical about recovery in winter, play safe on number of flights
Malaysia Airlines says will shut down if restructuring plan fails: Report
-
American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it intends to privately offer notes worth about $5 billion to pay down government debt.
The US airline, which has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, would also enter into a $2.5 billion term loan credit facility backed in part by its loyalty program AAdvantage.
American Airlines said it will use the proceeds to repay the outstanding amount from the loan with the US Treasury, that is currently secured by collateral, and for general corporate purposes.
In January, the airline authorized a $1 billion stock sale, following an ongoing $1 billion offering launched in October to boost liquidity.
The company's subsidiary American Airlines Inc and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd - an indirect owned subsidiary - intend to commence the offering.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU