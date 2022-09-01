Amid China's slowdown, Asian manufacturing hubs see dip in demand

-
ALSO READ
Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 850.4 cr, revenue up 18.7%
Valuation hurdle may limit gains in Asian Paints despite stellar Q4
Asian Paints Q1 net profit up 79% to Rs 1,017 crore; revenue up 55%
Asian Paints down 3%, hits 52-week low on margin, demand concerns
'Worst likely over' for emerging Asian currencies as US Fed hike bets ease
-
Asia’s biggest factory hubs saw further easing in demand in August as China’s slowdown weighed on the region and risks piled up in the global economy.
Purchasing managers indexes for Taiwan fell to 42.7 from 44.6 in July -- its lowest since May 2020 -- while South Korea’s fell to 47.6 from 49.8 -- its lowest since July 2020 -- according to S&P Global. Japan’s reading weakened to 51.5 from 52.1.
It was a mixed picture elsewhere in the region. Malaysia’s PMI reading slipped to 50.3 from 50.6, while gauges for the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand all increased. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction, while anything above that level points to an expansion.
The data add to a highly uncertain environment for the global economy as the world’s two biggest economies move in different directions and central bankers keep up a race to hike interest rates and fight inflation. Much of China’s regional trading partners were already seeing the negative effects of depressed Chinese consumer demand through July exports data, while Southeast Asian economies showed some resilience with essential goods shipments.
The regional data came after China’s factory activity contracted in August for a second month in a row, according to data released Wednesday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.4 from 49 in July, as power shortages from a historic drought led risks for producers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU