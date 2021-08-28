Apple chief executive Tim Cook collects $750 million in final payout

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, free telecast, streaming
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
IND vs NZ: Kohli, Williamson set to renew captaincy rivalry in WTC final
WTC final: Will try to frustrate Williamson with dot balls, says Siraj
BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England test series in UK
-
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has received more than five million shares, worth roughly $750 million, in the technology giant, as he marks 10 years in the job. This is the tenth and final tranche of the pay deal he received a decade ago.
The award depended on how well Apple's shares performed compared to other firms on the S&P 500 stock index. According to Apple's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Cook was eligible for the award as the company's shares had risen by 191.83 per cent over the last three years.
It also noted that Apple's share price has increased 1,200 per cent since he became chief executive on August 24, 2011, pushing the company’s market value above $2 trillion.
The performance of the company has made the 60-year-old CEO a billionaire, with a net worth of $1.5 billion.
Before the final payout, Cook received major chunks of shares, once in 2014 and then again in 2016. In total, Tim now owns 8,37,374 shares of Apple Stock.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU