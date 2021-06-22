Apple faces anti-trust probe in Germany, to focus on App Store business

-
ALSO READ
iOS 15 may drop support for iPhone 6, 2016 iPhone SE, says report
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
What is 'Other' in my iPhone storage, why is it taking up so much space?
iOS 14 now installed on 85% of compatible iPhones, shows Apple statistics
Apple to fix battery, performance issues in iPhone 11 via iOS 14.5 update
-
Apple became the latest target of a German antitrust crackdown on tech giants’ market power with a wide-ranging probe examining the company’s “digital ecosystem.”
The nation’s Federal Cartel Office said on Monday it will focus on the App Store and whether Apple has created a dominant business around its iPhone and operating system iOS that extends across several markets. Since the start of the year, the agency has opened similar investigations against Facebook, Google and Amazon.com.
“A main focus of the investigations will be on the operation of the App Store as it enables Apple in many ways to influence the business activities of third parties,” Andreas Mundt, the regulator’s head said. “We will examine” Apple’s “extensive integration across several market levels, the magnitude of its technological and financial resources and its access to data,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU