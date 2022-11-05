Apple pauses hiring for many roles besides R&D in escalation of cost cuts

-
Apple has paused hiring for many jobs outside of research and development, an escalation of an existing plan to reduce budgets heading into next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company took the step last month, ahead of a quarterly earnings report where it said that growth would slow in the holiday period.
The pause generally doesn’t apply to teams working on future devices and long-term initiatives, but it affects some corporate functions and standard hardware and software engineering roles. Apple joins other tech giants in tapping the brakes on hiring, a response to sluggish consumer spending and higher interest rates.
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 00:07 IST
