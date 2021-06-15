Apple planning faster watch, temperature and glucose sensors: Report

is working on new Watch models and health features, spanning display and speed upgrades, an extreme sports edition and body temperature and blood sugar sensors.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is planning to refresh the line this year -- with a model likely dubbed the Watch Series 7 — by adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Next year the company plans to update the main Apple Watch alongside a successor for the lower-end Apple Watch SE and a new version targeting extreme sports athletes.

Apple had previously aimed to put a body temperature sensor in this year’s model, but that is now more likely to be included in the 2022 update. The blood-sugar sensor, which would help diabetics monitor their glucose levels, is unlikely to be ready for commercial launch for several more years.

For this year’s model, Apple has tested thinner display borders and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover. The new Watch is likely to be slightly thicker overall, but not in a way that’s noticeable to the user.