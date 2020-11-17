Apple tracking iPhone users without consent, claims activist Max Schrems

Apple’s ad tracking is the target of two complaints to Spanish and German authorities by a privacy advocate whose earlier legal battles are forcing Inc. to change the way it transfers data.

Noyb, a group founded by privacy activist Max Schrems, is accusing of unlawfully installing so-called identification for advertisers on its devices. The service helps and apps track users’ behaviour and their consumption preferences without their consent, the group said.

“With our complaints we want to enforce a simple principle: trackers are illegal, unless a user freely consents,” Noyb lawyer Stefano Rossetti said in a statement on Monday. “ are the most intimate device for most people and they must be tracker-free by default.”

Schrems made a name for himself as a law student by taking on over the safety of people’s data when it was shipped to the U.S. He won a landmark court ruling in 2015 and his complaints led to a second key judgment in July that has forced regulators on both sides of Atlantic to rethink data transfer rules. The EU’s revamped data protection rules in 2018 opened the door to mass lawsuits, which led to the creation of Noyb and a promise by Schrems to “look for the bigger cases” with the biggest impact.

Rossetti said the complaints aren’t based on the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which gives regulators the power to impose hefty fines. The issues raised won’t need the involvement of the data protection authority in Ireland, where has its main EU base.

“The action refers to only German and Spanish users” who complained about Apple, Rossetti said in an email. Still, he said the effects of any decision could extend beyond and and “it would be difficult for the company to continue doing with millions” of people “what was declared illegal for two” countres. Apple and the two data protection authorities didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

App developers have historically used IDFA to help target users with ads and track the performance of ads across different devices. The maker will require app developers from early next year to show a warning label to users before collecting IDFA info on iOS 14, and will also require that users opt in to sharing it. Those changes have triggered an antitrust complaint from French advertisers who say it could make their revenue plummet.