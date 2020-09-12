JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Harvard, Princeton rush to sell debt to yield-hungry international buyers

Donald Trump's TikTok ban leaves Apple, Google stuck in the middle
Business Standard

As Trump stays firm on TikTok ban deadline, ByteDance eyes Singapore

ByteDance has also stepped up the purchase of servers in global trade and transport hub Singapore to back up US data as a contingency

Topics
ByteDance | TikTok | Donald Trump

Agencies 

Donald Trump
The Chinese firm is being forced by American President Donald Trump to sell TikTok’s US assets to avoid a ban there

TikTok owner Byte-Dance plans to invest billions of dollars and recruit hundreds of employees in Singapore after opting to base its Southeast Asia regional headquarters there, said a person in the know.

ByteDance has also stepped up the purchase of servers in global trade and transport hub Singapore to back up US data as a contingency, the source said, adding that it began the three-year plan in 2019.

The Chinese firm is being forced by American President Donald Trump to sell TikTok’s US assets to avoid a ban there. Trump on Thursday night stressed that he won’t extend his September 15 deadline for ByteDance to sell the US operations of the popular video-sharing app.

“We’ll either close up TikTok in this country for security reasons, or it will be sold,” Trump told reporters before leaving for a campaign trip to Michigan. “There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline.”

The Trump administration has cited a potential national security risk due to the vast amount of private data which the app is compiling on US consumers.
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 02:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU