Axios agrees to $525-mn buyout deal with Cox Enterprises: Report

-
ALSO READ
Dealing with deadlines
Markets alongside Ganga in UP to discourage illegal farming, fishing
No nuclear weapons? Ukraine-Russian war will shape world's arsenals
Canada beats Costa Rica 2-0, tops group at CONCACAF W Championship
Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Company's performance in last four quarters
-
Axios has agreed to sell itself to Cox Enterprises in a deal that values the digital media firm at $525 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Atlanta-based Cox, a family-owned conglomerate that also owns the Dayton Daily News and other newspapers in Ohio, said the acquisition will help diversify its business.
Axios is selling at roughly five times its projected 2022 revenue of more than $100 million, according to the source.
Founded in 2017, Axios is known for its bulletin-style reporting of politics, business and technology news.
Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz started the media company after they left news website Politico in 2016, which VandeHei also helped found. Politico went on to sell itself to German publisher Axel Springer for more than $1 billion last year.
VandeHei, Allen and Schwartz will continue to lead editorial decisions at Axios, Cox Enterprises said, adding that Cox Chief Executive Alex Taylor will join Axios' board.
Communications software business Axios HQ will become an independent company majority-owned by Axios co-founders and Cox Enterprises will be the sole minority investor.
The New York Times first reported about the deal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU