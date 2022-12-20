Bank of England unveils its first banknotes featuring King Charles III

-
ALSO READ
Banknotes featuring King Charles III will be in circulation by 2024: BOE
King Charles III may not replace Queen Elizabeth on Australia's $5 notes
Queen Elizabeth's death gives us a chance to remember English perfidies
A new UK monarch: After Elizabeth II, what to expect from King Charles III
Queen Elizabeth II was known around the world but still a royal mystery
-
The Bank of England has unveiled its first banknotes featuring King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The notes are expected to enter circulation in mid-2024, gradually replacing those featuring Charles’s late mother, who began appearing on paper money in 1960.
There are over 4.7 billion Bank of England notes in circulation, together worth about £82 billion ($99.8 billion). Since 1956 they have been printed at the Debden Printing Works, a high-security compound in Essex.
The Royal Mint, which produces the UK’s coins, has already revealed its currency with the King’s likeness, created by the sculptor Martin Jennings. There are currently 27 billion coins in circulation carrying the Queen’s face, which will be replaced over time as they become worn.
The reverse side of the new English banknotes will continue to feature former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, author Jane Austen, painter JMW Turner and mathematician Alan Turing.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 07:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU