Banking system stable, says Sri Lanka as $1.4-bn bonds near maturity date

Sri Lankan state-run banks are operating smoothly and the banking system is stable, the island nation’s central bank said on Thursday, in response to concerns raised by an opposition member of parliament.
Thursday’s remarks in parliament came against the backdrop of about $1.4-billion worth of Sri Lanka’s development bonds set to mature this year, more than two-thirds of them before March, with domestic banks holding about 89 per cent, central bank data shows.
Sri Lanka faces an economic crisis as it struggles to pay for essential imports of food and fuel after a 70 per cent drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020 led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.
“The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka wish to assure the public and all other stakeholders that the banking system is stable,” the central bank said in a statement.
State banks’ operations were being carried out smoothly, contrary to statements otherwise, it added.
Three sources familiar with the matter said the central bank missed a payment on a Sri Lanka Development Bond (SLDB) owed to top state-run lender People’s Bank, which, in turn, failed to honour a swap done with two other commercial banks.
