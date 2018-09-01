Beijing using LinkedIn to recruit Americans for spying: US intel chief

The United States’ top spy catcher said Chinese agencies are using fake accounts to try to recruit Americans with access to government and commercial secrets, and the company should shut them down.

William Evanina, the US counter-intelligence chief, told Reuters in an interview that intelligence and law enforcement officials have told LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, about China’s “super aggressive” efforts on the site. He said the Chinese campaign includes contacting thousands of members at a time, but he declined to say how many fake accounts had discovered, how many Americans may have been contacted and how much success has had in the recruitment drive. German and British authorities have previously warned their citizens that Beijing is using to try to recruit them as spies. But this is the first time a US official has publicly discussed the challenge in the and indicated it is a bigger problem than previously known.

Evanina said LinkedIn should look at copying the response of Twitter, and Facebook, which have all purged fake accounts allegedly linked to Iranian and agencies.

“I recently saw that Twitter is cancelling, I don’t know, millions of fake accounts, and our request would be maybe LinkedIn could go ahead and be part of that,” said Evanina, who heads the US National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center.

It is highly unusual for a senior official to single out an American-owned company by name and publicly recommend it take action.