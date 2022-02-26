Berkshire Hathaway posts higher profit in Q4, slows buyback pace

-
ALSO READ
Warren Buffett's cash pile tops record with $149.2 billion on hand
Buffett's appetite for Berkshire stock surpasses cash spent on Apple shares
Supply chain problems crimp Q3 profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Warren Buffett says Berkshire's Activision purchase was 'no bonanza'
Warren Buffett's top stock last year was the bank he's been bailing on
-
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit swelled, boosted by improved operating results and investment gains, and that it bought back an additional $6.9 billion of stock in the quarter.
Berkshire bought back $6.9 billion of its own shares during the fourth quarter, down from the $7.6 billion it bought back in the third quarter, according to a statement Saturday. Still, it was the second highest amount of stock repurchased by the company in 2021.
Quarterly operating income rose 45% to $7.29 billion, or approximately $4,931 per Class A share, from $5.02 billion a year earlier.
Net income rose 11% to $39.65 billion from $35.84 billion, with both totals reflecting large gains from stocks such as Apple Inc. Apple alone represents nearly half of all the stocks Berkshire owns.
Berkshire was able to put more money to work, cutting its cash pile to $146.72 billion by the end of the year. The company had ended the third quarter with a record $149.2 billion of funds on hand.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU