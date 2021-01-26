JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Etsy stock surges after Musk tweets 'he kinda loves' e-commerce company

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna's coronavirus vaccine
Business Standard

Biden stimulus plan could boost US output by 5% over three years: IMF

Gita Gopinath told a news conference the measures in the proposed package could add as much as 1.5% to US growth in 2021

Topics
Joe Biden | Fiscal stimulus | International Monetary Fund

Reuters 

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Photo: Reuters

Preliminary estimates show US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package could boost US economic output by 5% over the next three years, the chief ecnomist of the International Monetary Fund said Monday.

Gita Gopinath told a news conference the measures in the proposed package could add as much as 1.5% to US growth in 2021, when the IMF projects the US economy will expand by 5.1% after a 3.4% contraction in 2020.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 26 2021. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.