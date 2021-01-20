Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for undocumented immigrants

-
US President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration, hoping to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the country without legal status, a massive reversal from the Trump administration's harsh immigration policies.
The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise important to Latino voters and other immigrant communities after four years of President Donald Trump's restrictive policies and mass deportations.
It provides one of the fastest pathways to citizenship for those living without legal status of any measure in recent years, but it fails to include the traditional trade-off of enhanced border security favoured by many Republicans, making passage in a narrowly divided Congress in doubt.
No indication of insider threat: Pentagon chief
The acting Pentagon chief said on Monday the FBI is assisting the U.S. military in vetting more than 25,000 National Guard troops being deployed to assist in protecting the U.S. Capitol around President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration for potential security concerns.
Biden to block Trump’s plan to lift EU travel restrictions
Biden plans to quickly extend travel restrictions barring travel by most people who have recently been in much of Europe and Brazil soon after Trump lifted those requirements effective January 26, a spokeswoman for Biden said. Trump signed an order Monday lifting the restrictions he imposed early last year in response to the pandemic.
Taliban calls on Biden to honour Trump deal to remove US troops
The Taliban has called on Biden to honour a US agreement to withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan by May in order to secure intra-Afghan peace talks and end the two-decade-long war.
Trump ends unpopular presidency with 34 per cent approval
Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 34 per cent in a Gallup poll released Monday, the low point of a presidency that already had the weakest average approval rating of any of his predecessors since the survey began in the 1940s. The new Gallup numbers, based on a poll that began just before the assault on the Capitol on January 6, show Trump’s approval rating falling 12 percentage points since before the November 3 election.
