Binance forming recovery fund to help projects in liquidity crisis

Cryptocurrency prices rallied Monday after Binance Holdings Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao announced plans to launch a crypto recovery fund to help industry players facing a liquidity crunch.
Bitcoin edged towards $17,000 following Zhao’s announcement.
Zhao said the fund is intended to prop up investor confidence following the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange, which wiped out about $200 billion in crypto market value. Zhao has not announced any details.
Bitcoin, Ether rise as FTX fallout extends
Bitcoin edged higher Monday, charting a tentative recovery after a brutal week that raised questions about the future of the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin rose 1.3 per cent from 24 hours prior to $16,676. The cryptocurrency traded above $20,000 a week ago.
Ether rose 2.7 per cent from the prior day to $1,255. It has lost roughly 24 per cent of its value in the last week.
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 22:11 IST
