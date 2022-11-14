Binance forming recovery fund to help projects in liquidity crisis

prices rallied Monday after Binance Holdings Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao announced plans to launch a crypto recovery fund to help industry players facing a liquidity crunch.

edged towards $17,000 following Zhao’s announcement.

Zhao said the fund is intended to prop up investor confidence following the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange, which wiped out about $200 billion in crypto market value. Zhao has not announced any details.

Bitcoin, Ether rise as FTX fallout extends

edged higher Monday, charting a tentative recovery after a brutal week that raised questions about the future of the industry.

rose 1.3 per cent from 24 hours prior to $16,676. The traded above $20,000 a week ago.

Ether rose 2.7 per cent from the prior day to $1,255. It has lost roughly 24 per cent of its value in the last week.