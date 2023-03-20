JUST IN
BioNTech signs deal to co-develop OncoC4's cancer antibody drug
FDIC extends bidding window for SVB, seeks separate sale of private unit
Business Standard

BioNTech signs deal to co-develop OncoC4's cancer antibody drug

A late-stage trial for the drug has been planned for this year, the companies said

Topics
pharmacy | cancer | cancer drugs

Reuters 

Biontech
Photo: Reuters

Germany's BioNTech SE said on Monday that it signed a deal with privately held OncoC4 Inc to co-develop and commercialise its cancer antibody drug candidate.

OncoC4 will get a $200 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as double-digit tiered royalties.

The companies said they will co-develop the candidate, ONC-392, as a monotherapy or as a combination therapy in various cancer indications.

A late-stage trial for the drug has been planned for this year, the companies said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 18:34 IST

