Bitcoin slips below $40,000 amid regulatory threats

tumbled in an extended selloff for cryptocurrencies, falling to around $38,000 — its lowest level in six months. The largest token sank as much as 10 per cent on Friday, marking a three-day downturn.

Other were similarly in the red as offloaded risky bets in a volatile week for global Ether fell below $3,000, losing as much as 14 per cent. Digital assets suffered especially in recent days against a wider tech sell-off, rising regulatory threats and concerns around tighten-ing Fed policy.

“Rumors of Russian mining bans, the effects of tapering and regulatory concerns in certain jurisdictions are currently taking more weight in investment decisions,” said Jason Deane of digital asset research firm Quantum Economics.