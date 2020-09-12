JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Singapore Airlines cuts 20% of its workforce amid Covid-19 pandemic
Business Standard

Boeing's grounded 737 Max jetliner moves toward return after tests

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency will now evaluate data from the trips

Topics
Boeing 737 MAX

Bloomberg 

Boeing 737 MAX
The agency, based in Cologne, Germany, performed the flights from Vancouver, near Boeing’s Seattle-area operations

Boeing’s grounded 737 Max jetliner completed a round of test flights with European air-safety regulators, taking another step toward a return to the skies. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency will now evaluate data from the trips, it said in a statement Friday. The agency, based in Cologne, Germany, performed the flights from Vancouver, near Boeing’s Seattle-area operations. “As the next step in its evaluation of the aircraft for return to service, EASA is now analysing the data and other inform-ation gathered during the flights,” the agency said.
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 01:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU