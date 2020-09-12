Boeing's grounded 737 Max jetliner moves toward return after tests

Boeing’s grounded 737 Max jetliner completed a round of test flights with European air-safety regulators, taking another step toward a return to the skies. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency will now evaluate data from the trips, it said in a statement Friday. The agency, based in Cologne, Germany, performed the flights from Vancouver, near Boeing’s Seattle-area operations. “As the next step in its evaluation of the aircraft for return to service, EASA is now analysing the data and other inform-ation gathered during the flights,” the agency said.