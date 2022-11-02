BP rakes in quarterly net profit of $8.2 billion after price surge

-
BP’s natural gas division racked up an ‘exceptional’ third quarter, with sales more than tripling after prices for the fuel soared in Europe.
The firm more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion and expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion.
The result helped BP post its second-highest quarterly profit on record.
London-based BP joins rivals including Shell, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies that also saw the sector pay out a record $29 billion to shareholders.
BP said it expects to pay around $2.5 billion in taxes on its British North Sea business this year, including $800 million in a 25 per cent windfall tax the government imposed in May.
BP expects global gas prices to “remain elevated and volatile” in the fourth quarter as low supply continues, where the outlook is heavily dependent on Russian pipeline flows or other supply disruptions.
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 01:10 IST
