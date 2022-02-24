Brazil vice president condemns Ukraine invasion, says sanctions not enough

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Thursday condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying in his view that economic sanctions my not be enough and the West may need to use force.

Mourao's comments went well beyond a statement by Brazil's Foreign Ministry expressing concern about Russia's military operations and urging a diplomatic solution. President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow, had not publicly addressed the invasion on Thursday.

