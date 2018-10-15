Brexit: Nov, Dec best opportunity for a deal, says Irish PM Leo Varadkar

The UK and the are on course to miss a key milestone on the road to a after talks hit a roadblock on Sunday. Negotiations are now paused, putting pressure on leaders to step into the breach later this week.

A weekend of intense negotiations — including a surprise dash by Brexit Secretary to meet his EU counterpart in — failed to break the deadlock.

There will be no further attempt to resolve the impasse before the EU summit in the Belgian capital on Wednesday, according sources, and officials on both sides are concerned time is running out to get an agreement before the UK’s exit in March. Even so, Britain’s Foreign Secretary said he’s optimistic a deal can ultimately be done.

“Hopes of a decisive breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations at this week’s have been thwarted by Theresa May’s limited room for maneuver at home,” analyst said in a note to clients. “The decisive factor was enormous pressure from her own Cabinet, which compounded the problems she already had with Eurosceptic Tory MPs and Northern Ireland’s ”Irish Prime Minister too played down expectations of a being reached at an EU summit this week. “I figure November, December is probably the best opportunity for a deal but this is a dynamic situation,” he told reporters.